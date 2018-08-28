Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

North London college joins forces with Football Foundation, MyLocalPitch

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 February 2019

A view of the pitch at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL)

A view of the pitch at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL)

Archant

The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) is leading the grassroots football revolution after becoming one of the first facilities to join the groundbreaking project between the Football Foundation and MyLocalPitch.

The Football Foundation, the largest sports charity in the UK, has teamed up with MyLocalPitch to roll out its innovative booking portal for community football venues.

The partnership seeks to revolutionise the way grassroots players access football facilities by delivering cutting edge technology to venues.

Initially, 25 venues have been selected to take part, with the potential to extend this to the additional Foundation-funded facilities in future.

Set up by the Premier League, The FA and the government in 2000, the Football Foundation has delivered £1.5bn of community sports projects in that time, including the development of 700 all-weather pitches, 1,000 changing pavilions and 3,000 natural grass pitches.

MyLocalPitch, which was awarded the best iOS App of 2018 and nominated for the Best Technology for Participation at the 2018 London Sport Awards, is a free service that enables sports players to find and book their games online through the website or app.

It therefore combats a fundamental problem in the grassroots game, with research from the Football Foundation finding that 43 per cent of organisers are frustrated with not being able to see which pitches are available when trying to book.

Jamie Foale, MyLocalPitch CEO, said: “CONEL has some of the best football facilities around and we’re thrilled to be working together. The Football Foundation has made huge strides transforming the landscape of community football and delivering a digital solution using our platform will make access better for footballers all over the country.

“This ground-breaking partnership means the Football Foundation will be capable of accurately tracking the number of people playing, their time spent at the facility and the frequency of their visits, with both parties working together to increase football participation.

“As well as increasing the digital accessibility of facilities, the partnership will help the Foundation understand where best to direct their funding.”

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

North London college joins forces with Football Foundation, MyLocalPitch

A view of the pitch at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL)

Saracens primed for a battle on Warriors trip

Action from Saracens against Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women preview: Unai Emery sends good luck message ahead of clash saying ‘I want all our teams to win’

Arsenal Women's Leah Williamson (left) and Chelsea Ladies' Fran Kirby during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs get ready for another big week and need Son to keep up goal streak

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery dismisses Spurs gaining advantage after North London derby confirmed to be played at Wembley

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists