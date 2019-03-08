Isthmian League: Cray 1 Haringey 1; Wingate 0 Merstham 4

Georgios Aresti of Haringey (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough had to settle for a point from their BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division clash at Cray on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate boss Steve Clark (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Wingate boss Steve Clark (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

But north London rivals Wingate & Finchley were left empty-handed after a heavy home defeat against Merstham.

Haringey arrived at sunny Hayes Lane to face a Cray side who, like them, had enjoyed FA Cup success a week eariier.

Valery Pajetat made an early save from Karl Dent as the hosts began well, but Georgio Aresti had an effort blocked at the other end and Anthos Solomou shot wide.

Tom Murphy fired into the arms of Pajetat before Borough broke the deadlock on 34 minutes as Dimitri Froxylias cut inside and unleased a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Solomou headed a free-kick from Froxylias into the arms of Lewis Carey before the break, then sliced wide after the restart.

Joe Taylor shot straight at Pajetat and Dent fired a free-kick over, before Bradley Pritchard headed at the Borough keeper.

Pajetat made a superb save to keep out Dent's 20-yard free-kick, then pushed another effort over, before Ben Mundele headed against the post.

Cray got back on terms on 73 minutes, though, when a penalty was awarded for a challenge on Taylor, who stroked home the spot-kick.

You may also want to watch:

The Wands were denied a second when Pajetat blocked Mundele's effort and pushed away a follow-up attempt before Haringey cleared downfield and Chidudem Onokwai saw a looping cross hit the top of the crossbar.

Murphy fired a late shot into the arms of Pajetat, who also thwarted Tom Carlse before Dent fired a late chance over.

Haringey slipped one place to third as a result of the draw, with Hornchurch winning 4-1 at Carshalton.

Wingate, meanwhile, suffered their third league defeat of the campaign as Merstham made their mark at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Omar Folkes opened the scoring on seven minutes, flicking home from a free-kick, and Blues saw Anthony Mendy head into the keeper's arms before Shane Gore tipped another Folkes shot wide.

Ahmet Rifat got his head onto a free-kick on 28 minutes, but Mendy could not divert the ball goalwards and it was 2-0 before the break as Delano Sam-Yorke converted a low cross.

Mendy had a shot blocked after the restart and Roman Michael-Percil fired the rebound over, before Chace Jacquart fired against the Wingate crossbar on the hour.

Matte Pierson saved with his legs to deny Mendy moments later, while Benedict Frempah saw his header clip the crossbar.

And Merstham went 3-0 up on 68 minutes when Ellis Brown ran onto a through ball and rolled it into the bottom corner of Gore's net.

Brown glanced a header wide from close range before the visitors completed their tally on 73 minutes with a penalty from Folkes.

Wingate will look to bounce back when they head to Horsham on Tuesday, ahead of their FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Maldon next Saturday, while Haringey have a blank midweek ahead of their home tie against Staines.