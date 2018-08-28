Search

Gray determined to fight on as boss as Hendon hope to end losing run at Met Police

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2019

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens beaten 2-1 at home to Kings Langley in the league last Saturday

Rene Howe's effort hits the back of the Hendon goal to win the game for Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)Rene Howe's effort hits the back of the Hendon goal to win the game for Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon will hope to arrest their slump in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit Metropolitan Police on Saturday.

The Greens have lost each of their last seven matches in the league, including a 2-1 loss at home to Kings Langley on Saturday.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit took the lead through Elliot Charles in the first half, but were stunned by a fightback from the visitors after the interval.

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray acknowledged the club’s recent form has not been good enough, but says he is determined to turn things around.

He told the club website: “I saw enough positives in the first half against Kings Langley to know that we can turn it around, but nothing is going for us at the minute.

“It’s tough to take and you find yourself wondering whether you throw the towel in and call it a day.

“That’s not my way and I want to try to get us out of this rut.

“I can take all the positives from the first half on Saturday and can see there is something there to work with.”

Hendon have found goals hard to come by of late, with Charles’ effort on Saturday just their fifth in their last five matches.

Gray also acknowledged his team must start doing better in the final third, but feels the Greens’ form is affecting their attacking threat.

“Because we’re in such bad form, it’s not a case of going defensive, but players start to think they need to plug holes and stop the goals going in at the other end,” he added.

“For two months now, we’ve been conceding goal after goal and a lot have been because of individual mistakes.

“I can’t eradicate that, instead it’s about the players’ professionalism and taking responsibility.

“We don’t set up defensively and we had two strikers on the pitch on Saturday, which worked well in the first half.

“We were really good in possession and there was lots of movement, but their goal knocked us back. Goals change games and we need to try to create more players, which the players know.”

If Hendon can start finding the goals which were free flowing earlier in the campaign, it may well be what is needed to help them snap their losing run in the league.

