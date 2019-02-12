Blues have wings clipped by high-flying Angels

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Tonbridge Angels 2

Wingate & Finchley were unable to build on an excellent first-half showing during Wednesday’s Bostik Premier defeat to Tonbridge Angels.

The Blues held a one-goal advantage at the interval, but the visitors fought back after the break to clinch the points with a 2-1 win.

Angels were originally due to play at the Maurice Rebak Stadium last month, but the fixture was postponed due to heavy snow.

Dave Norman’s Wingate were eager to make the most of this encounter and they went ahead in the 17th minute when Reece Beckles-Richards’ volley took a deflection and found the bottom corner.

It remained 1-0 until half time and for long periods of the second half the Blues were on course for a crucial victory.

However, Angels won a penalty in the 68th minute, which Joe Turner converted, and then three minutes from time Jared Small grabbed a dramatic winner with a powerful strike from a tight angle.

While it was cruel on Wingate, they can take plenty of positives from their showing and will aim to build on this at the weekend.

Blues make the trip to another play-off chasing side in the shape of Folkestone Invicta still looking to win for the first time in 2019.