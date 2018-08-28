Borough claim bragging rights with thrashing over 10-man Wingate

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott during the FA Cup first round tie at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 0 Haringey Borough 4

Bostik Premier leaders Haringey Borough started 2019 with a bang after they won 4-0 away to local club Wingate & Finchley on New Year’s Day.

It was the first meeting between the teams and eventually the side at the summit got the better of the outfit near the bottom.

After an even start, a moment of controversy occurred in the 26th minute when Layne Eadie was given his marching orders.

The former St Albans wide-man caught Haringey captain David Olufemi late and was shown a red card as a result.

And three minutes later the visitors made their numerical advantage count as Rakim Richards fired home after Mark Kirby challenged for a free kick into the area.

It remained just 1-0 at the break, but on the hour mark Borough extended their lead when Olufemi’s cross was headed home by Anthony McDonald.

Five minutes later and Olu Durojaiye made it 3-0 with a superb strike from range after a Charley Barker lay-off.

There was still time for one more goal as Kirby got on the end of a cross with 88 on the clock to wrap up the scoring and keep Haringey top while Wingate remain 18th.