Leaders eventually prove too strong for stubborn Blues

Luke Ifil knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Dorking Wanderers 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley pushed Bostik Premier leaders Dorking Wanderers close at the weekend, but ultimately come up short in their attempts to take points off the high-flying title favourites.

The visitors secured a 2-1 win at the Maurice Rebak Stadium, but only just after the Blues squandered an excellent chance late on.

After a largely goalless first 45, the half sprung to life in the 41st minute when Dorking’s Isaac Philpott stabbed home inside the area.

Dave Norman’s team responded immediately, however, with Tanasheh Abrahams the man to benefit with 42 played.

Anthony Mendy and Charlie Cole were a nuisance to the Dorking back line and a ball rolled for Abrahams to slot home with Slavomir Huk in no mans land.

It remained 1-1 until half time, but Wanderers went back ahead just before the hour mark at Summers Lane.

Jason Prior headed down a ball into the area and Elliot Buchanan finished well to give the leaders a one-goal advantage again.

Wingate pushed hard for a leveller, though, and thought it arrived in stoppage time, but Huk somehow denied Cole from close range.

Blues’ best hopes of a positive result had gone and they remain three points adrift from safety in the division.