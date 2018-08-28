Search

Manu brace helps Wingate silence the Robins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 December 2018

Wingate & Finchley celebrate a goal (pic: Martin Addison).

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 2 Carshalton Athletic 0

Wingate & Finchley gave their supporters an early Christmas present with a fine 2-0 win at home to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

Glen Little saw his improving team keep another clean sheet and strike once in each half to earn a seventh Bostik Premier win of the campaign.

A difficult match had been anticipated for the hosts, but the Blues opened the scoring in the 38th minute when David Manu controlled a high ball, dribbled into the area and added an impressive finish.

It remained 1-0 until half time, and on the hour mark Wingate were handed the chance to double their lead when Rob Laney was fouled inside the area.

Manu, fresh from scoring the opener, stepped up and took the responsibility and got the job done from 12-yards with 62 on the clock to help the Blues clinch a two-goal success ahead of Boxing Day’s derby at Enfield Town.

