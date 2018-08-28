Search

Wingate exit London Senior Cup following Brentford defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 January 2019

Wingate & Finchley manager Glen Little (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

London Senior Cup quarter-final (AET): Wingate & Finchley 2 Brentford B 3

Wingate & Finchley produced a strong display in the London Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, but it was not enough to help them progress past Brentford B.

Glen Little’s team forced extra time at the Maurice Rebak Stadium, thanks to a brace from Sean Cronin, but the west Londoners claimed a 3-2 victory with the fifth goal of the encounter arriving in the 112th minute.

After an even start, the breakthrough was made in the 33rd minute and it went to the home side at Summers Lane.

Midfielder Ahmet Rifat kept a cool head and teed up Cronin, who fired low and into the corner to make it 1-0.

While Wingate held out until half time, Brentford B didn’t need long to level after the interval in N12.

Good work by Theo Archilbald saw the ball break for Marcus Forss and he slotted in to make it 1-1.

The visitors nearly went ahead with 69 on the clock when Reece Cole’s free kick was heading in, but Blues custodian Shane Gore produced a wonderful save to tip onto the post.

It was short respite for the hosts, however, as in the 80th minute a penalty was awarded to Brentford B.

Sam Tring brought down David Titov and a spot-kick was given, which Joe Hardy finished impressively.

The drama was not over there, though, as minutes later the Blues equalised and it was Cronin again on the scoresheet – heading home from a set-piece.

Extra time was pending, but the Wingate goalscorer had to show his natural instincts on the stroke of the 90, when Archibald rounded Gore and looked set to score, yet the hosts’ centre back cleared off the line.

This was as good as it would get for the Bostik Premier side, however, as in the 112th Brentford went ahead again.

Matej Majka was fouled inside the area and Hardy showed great composure again to find the net and this time the away side held on to progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

It was another defeat for Wingate, but they showed plenty of positive signs and will now aim to take this into the league.

