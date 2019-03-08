Search

Blues left to reflect on what might have been

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 April 2019

Keegan Cole of Potters Bar Town and Wingate & Finchley's Donovan Makoma battle for the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 0 Bognor Regis Town 2

Wingate & Finchley produced another encouraging performance, but saw their two-match winning streak in the Bostik Premier end on Saturday at home to Bognor Regis Town.

Play-off chasing Town claimed the points after scoring twice inside the final 20 minutes at Summers Lane.

It was far from routine for the visitors, however, with Blues impressing after playing most of the match with 10-men.

The match as a contest changed in the 24th minute when Donovan Makoma saw red for catching Bognor goalkeeper Dan Lincoln late with a high challenge.

After lengthy treatment, the away custodian was able to resume, but Wingate had to make do with a numerical disadvantage for the final 66 minutes.

Despite creating a number of opportunities, Dave Norman’s men couldn’t make the breakthrough and conceded with 70 on the clock.

Mason Walsh dribbled into the area superbly and was able to apply the finish too to make it 1-0.

Wingate pushed forward slightly more now, but saw their hopes of a comeback end as Walsh increased his and Bognor’s tally with quarter of an hour left.

He raced into the area again and curled into the corner giving Shane Gore no chance in the Blues goal.

It stayed 2-0 and so after back-to-back wins over Harlow Town and Potters Bar Town, Wingate had tasted defeat again.

Nevertheless, Norman’s men remain three points above the drop zone with five more games to play this season.

