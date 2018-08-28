Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 December 2018

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy third round: Wingate & Finchley 1 Bishop’s Stortford 5

Wingate & Finchley were knocked out of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night after a 5-1 loss at home to Bishop’s Stortford in the third round.

The Blues were riding on a crest of a wave ahead of the tie following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Trophy first round and the media coverage which occurred after a dramatic goalmouth scramble was caught on camera by the club.

It was quickly forgotten at a wet and windy Maurice Rebak Stadium with Stortford, led by ex-Queens Park Rangers forward Jamie Cureton, helping inspiring the visitors to a crushing victory.

Olly Miles put the away side ahead after three minutes when he tapped home a centre from interim player-manager Cureton.

It was 2-0 in the 35th minute when Ryan Charles went through on goal and finished past Shane Gore to ensure Stortford held a two-goal advantage at the break.

Wingate pulled one back with 58 on the clock when Calvin Ekpiteta smashed home from close range after being set up from an indirect free kick.

Glen Little’s side were not in the contest again for long, however, as Cureton nipped in to head home a cross from the right in the 62nd minute.

An own-goal by Ola Williams five minutes later added insult to injury for the Blues and Stortford wrapped up the scoring with quarter of an hour left when Leyton Orient loanee Hector Kyrprianou nodded in Cureton’s free kick.

Related articles

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18.

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists