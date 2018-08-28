Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy third round: Wingate & Finchley 1 Bishop’s Stortford 5

Wingate & Finchley were knocked out of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night after a 5-1 loss at home to Bishop’s Stortford in the third round.

The Blues were riding on a crest of a wave ahead of the tie following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Trophy first round and the media coverage which occurred after a dramatic goalmouth scramble was caught on camera by the club.

It was quickly forgotten at a wet and windy Maurice Rebak Stadium with Stortford, led by ex-Queens Park Rangers forward Jamie Cureton, helping inspiring the visitors to a crushing victory.

Olly Miles put the away side ahead after three minutes when he tapped home a centre from interim player-manager Cureton.

It was 2-0 in the 35th minute when Ryan Charles went through on goal and finished past Shane Gore to ensure Stortford held a two-goal advantage at the break.

Wingate pulled one back with 58 on the clock when Calvin Ekpiteta smashed home from close range after being set up from an indirect free kick.

Glen Little’s side were not in the contest again for long, however, as Cureton nipped in to head home a cross from the right in the 62nd minute.

An own-goal by Ola Williams five minutes later added insult to injury for the Blues and Stortford wrapped up the scoring with quarter of an hour left when Leyton Orient loanee Hector Kyrprianou nodded in Cureton’s free kick.