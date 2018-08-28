Haringey knocked off top spot thanks to late goal
PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 January 2019
Simon O'Connor Photography
Bostik Premier: Tonbridge Angels 1 Haringey Borough 0
Haringey Borough suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday – a result which saw them drop to second in the Bostik Premier.
It seemed the clash in Kent would end goalless, but Adam Ramaden’s goal in the 90th minute handed the away side a frustrating loss.
After a bright start from Tom Loizou’s men, Angels came back into the contest and it was 0-0 at the break.
Both sides pushed for the opener after the interval, but as the clock struck 90 it looked like it would end as a stalemate.
Ramaden had other ideas, however, as he popped up with a last-gasp goal to stun the north Londoners.
Haringey’s 1-0 defeat, coupled with Dorking Wanderers’ 2-0 success at Potters Bar Town, resulted in a change of guard at the top.
Wanderers are now first on 53 points while Borough sit second with 52 approaching the final 15 league matches of the season.