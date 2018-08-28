Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Haringey knocked off top spot thanks to late goal

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 January 2019

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Bostik Premier: Tonbridge Angels 1 Haringey Borough 0

Haringey Borough suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday – a result which saw them drop to second in the Bostik Premier.

It seemed the clash in Kent would end goalless, but Adam Ramaden’s goal in the 90th minute handed the away side a frustrating loss.

After a bright start from Tom Loizou’s men, Angels came back into the contest and it was 0-0 at the break.

Both sides pushed for the opener after the interval, but as the clock struck 90 it looked like it would end as a stalemate.

Ramaden had other ideas, however, as he popped up with a last-gasp goal to stun the north Londoners.

Haringey’s 1-0 defeat, coupled with Dorking Wanderers’ 2-0 success at Potters Bar Town, resulted in a change of guard at the top.

Wanderers are now first on 53 points while Borough sit second with 52 approaching the final 15 league matches of the season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kentish Town burglar jailed for keeping shotgun

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (right) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kentish Town burglar jailed for keeping shotgun

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey knocked off top spot thanks to late goal

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

WSL: Reading 0 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Spot-on Cronin secures Blues much-needed point

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Martin Addison).

Townsend helps knock old club Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham Hotspur from the penalty spot during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park (pic: Victoria Jones/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists