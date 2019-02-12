Albion edge five-goal thriller to mark Mel’s anniversary with win

Highgate Albion players observe a minute's silence in memory of Melanie McCarthy McNamara before their match with North London Colts (pic: John Eager). Archant

Barnet Sunday League Division Three: North London Colts 2 Highgate Albion thirds 3

Highgate Albion’s third-team paid tribute to Melanie McCarthy McNamara with a 3-2 win away to North London Cots in the Barnet Sunday League Division Three last weekend.

Both players observed a minute’s silence before the clash in loving memory of Mel, who was tragically taken seven years ago on February 8 2012.

The visitors wore black armbands in tribute to Mel too whilst her uncles John and Shane took to the field with John captaining the side.

It was Queens Crescent resident Daniel Glaude who opened the scoring with a low driven free kick from the edge of the area.

Luke Morgan, also of Queens Crescent, then doubled the lead shortly before half time with a clinical finish after beating two players.

Colts immediately responded, however, by winning a penalty, which they converted moments later.

Albion allowed Colts back into the game midway through the second half when they equalised to set up a dramatic finale.

It was down to Hornsey local Anthoney Dalton to be the hero for Highgate, though, with a thunderous finish from the edge of the area, which is without doubt a goal of the season contender.

John Eager’s men remain second, four points behind leaders Zenit St Whetsone Reserves, with 10 league games left and everything to play for heading towards the final few months of the season.

Highgate Albion third-team: Staniforth, S.McNamara, Deeney, Bryan, Dowsett, King, Glaude, J.McNamara, Dalton, Callaghan, Morgan.