Wingate slip into relegation zone after defeat away to Moatsiders

Layne Eadie clears the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison). martin.addison@btinternet.com

Bostik Premier: Merstham 3 Wingate & Finchely 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley dropped into the Bostik Premier bottom three after they lost 3-0 away to Merstham on Saturday.

The Blues went into the contest following back-to-back league defeats and were not able to halt the slide in Surrey.

After an even start, Merstham made the crucial breakthrough in the 25th minute thanks to Kershaney Samuels.

Roman Michael-Percil broke down the left and found Samuels, who placed into the far corner midway through the half.

Boosted by their goal, Merstham then increased their advantage with nine minutes left in the first period through Walter Figueira.

Tom Kavanagh’s lob deflected onto the crossbar and Figueira was on hand to tap in from close range.

Glen Little’s Blues did manage to survive the rest of the half without conceding again and pushed for a way back into the contest after the restart, but Michael-Percil added a third for the hosts on the stroke of full time from the penalty spot.