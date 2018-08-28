Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wingate slip into relegation zone after defeat away to Moatsiders

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 January 2019

Layne Eadie clears the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

Layne Eadie clears the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Bostik Premier: Merstham 3 Wingate & Finchely 0

Wingate & Finchley dropped into the Bostik Premier bottom three after they lost 3-0 away to Merstham on Saturday.

The Blues went into the contest following back-to-back league defeats and were not able to halt the slide in Surrey.

After an even start, Merstham made the crucial breakthrough in the 25th minute thanks to Kershaney Samuels.

Roman Michael-Percil broke down the left and found Samuels, who placed into the far corner midway through the half.

Boosted by their goal, Merstham then increased their advantage with nine minutes left in the first period through Walter Figueira.

Tom Kavanagh’s lob deflected onto the crossbar and Figueira was on hand to tap in from close range.

Glen Little’s Blues did manage to survive the rest of the half without conceding again and pushed for a way back into the contest after the restart, but Michael-Percil added a third for the hosts on the stroke of full time from the penalty spot.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

OPINION: Camden councillor must resign over CS11 conflict of interest

Jessica Learmond-Criqui

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

The 47 England's Lane launderette, where a brawl broke out over a comfy seat. Picture: Google

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Most Read

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Women’s mesh removal service is so busy that all new referrals are stopped until further notice

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate slip into relegation zone after defeat away to Moatsiders

Layne Eadie clears the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

Leaders down Hawks with strong attacking display

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Remote workforce impacting residential developments

The rise of remote working has impacted on how developers plan residential builds

Study Guide column: How to prepare for the tough months ahead

Former secondary school teacher Catherine Lough is advising students to get ahead of the game with summer exams months away.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on pre-match Blackpool protests delaying team coach, Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez

Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists