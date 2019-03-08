Search

Stalemate between play-off rivals Haringey and Merstham

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 March 2019

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat kicks the ball forward (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier: Merstham 0 Haringey Borough 0

Haringey Borough and Merstham could not be separated in the Bostik Premier at the weekend with the promotion-chasing sides producing a goalless draw.

Tom Loizou’s men were probably the happier of the teams at full-time with their spot in second still assured.

Both clubs went into the fixture knowing the importance of a victory, but also aware of how damaging a defeat could be.

It was therefore perhaps not a surprise to see a tight and cagey affair occur from the off in Surrey.

Chances were few and far between and the first 45 ended goalless with no real moves made in this game of chest.

The second-half followed a similar pattern and despite a good opening for the hosts’ late on, it finished all square.

Loizou’s Haringey remain second in the table and three points ahead of third-placed Merstham with 34 league matches played this season approaching the final six weeks of the campaign.

