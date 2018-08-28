Wingate begin life after Little with another defeat

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 January 2019

Glen Little looks on from the touchline at Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Bostik Premier: Lewes 4 Wingate & Finchley 2

After parting company with Glen Little on Friday, Wingate & Finchley were unable to spring a surprise away to Lewes in the Bostik Premier last weekend.

The Blues former director of football, Dave Norman, has taken over on a temporary basis, but watched the Summers Lane club lose 4-2 on Saturday.

It started well for the visitors as Ahmet Rifat headed home the opener from Luke Ifil’s cross in the 11th minute.

Wingate held on until the break and doubled their lead in the 58th minute courtesy of an own-goal.

Rifat was again involved, and teed up Ola Williams, who saw an effort deflect off Frankie Chappell and find the net.

Lewes immediately hit back and Chappell made amends at the other end with a tap-in from close range.

It was game on now and the hosts got back on level terms in the 67th minute when Luke Blewden was taken down inside the area and Jonte Smith fired past Shane Gore.

The momentum was with Lewes now and they clinched the points with two goals in the final eight minutes.

First Callum Overton got on the end of Harry Reed’s cross to make it 3-2 in the 82nd minute before the same man added a second on the stroke of full time.

It was another 4-2 defeat for Blues, after losing away to Hemel Hempstead Town the previous weekend, and they remain in the bottom three.

Next up for Wingate is a crucial encounter with Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

