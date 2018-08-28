Search

Unfortunate own-goal hands Blues another defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 February 2019

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

Bostik Premier: Leatherhead 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley were left to rue missed chances during their latest loss in the Bostik Premier, this time away to Leatherhead.

After drawing with Brightlingsea Regent the previous weekend, the Blues were eager to put together a positive run of form, but fell to another defeat on Saturday.

Mid-table Leatherhead took the lead in the 15th minute when Shaun Okokie’s effort from a low cross was finished impressively.

Blues responded strongly, however, and Carl Stewart, Charlie Cole and Tanasheh Abrahams all went close with the latter hitting the post.

Dave Norman’s Wingate hit the woodwork again in the 31st minute, but this time it went in the visitors’ favour as Cole’s managed to win the ball back and the ball went in off the post.

Reece Beckles-Richards almost made it 2-1 to the Blues before half time, though he saw a cross hit the woodwork as it remained level at the interval.

The post continued to frustrate Wingate in the second half with Cole’s header from Beckles-Richards’ cross hitting the crossbar from close range.

And then Leatherhead struck the cruellest of blows when a free kick into the area saw a combination of Blues pair Ahmet Rifat and Alieu Nije deflect the ball beyond Shane Gore in the 71st minute.

Wingate looked for another response and Sean Cronin and Jake Hutchings had efforts fail to hit the target as they suffered a frustrating 2-1 loss.

Things remain bleak for the Maurice Rebak Stadium club, who are 21st in the table and a point from safety.

