After Wingate end winless run, Norman’s men now target more success

Wingate & Finchley's Charlie Cole heads home to score against Kingstonian (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

Bostik Premier: Kingstonian 1 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore looks to make a save against Kingstonian (pic: Martin Addison). Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore looks to make a save against Kingstonian (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley revitalised their hopes of avoiding relegation with a fine 2-1 win away to Kingstonian in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

The Blues had yet to taste success in 2019 prior to the clash, but a wonder strike from Tanasheh Abrahams saw them boost their survival hopes.

Despite being on a 13-match streak without a win, Dave Norman’s side went ahead in the 12th minute.

Stand-in captain Ola Williams crossed into the area for Charlie Cole to head home at King George’s Field.

Blues would not lead for too long, however, as five minutes before half-time the K’s equalised when Rhys Murrell-Williamson smashed home via the post.

A draw would have been a positive result for Wingate, but with time running out this season, they pushed for all three points.

In the 75th minute, they took a big step towards securing the win when Abrahams was given too much space and rifled home a rocket of a shot into the top corner to make it 2-1 to the away side.

Kingstonian pushed for another leveller, but Blues caught them on the break a couple of times and should have wrapped the game up through substitutes Anthony Mendy and Tommy Tejan-Sie.

They didn’t grab a third, but it didn’t matter in the end as Wingate saw out the final minutes to pick up a vital victory.

Norman’s men remain in the bottom three and are three points adrift after Whitehawk won again on Saturday.

Yet, the Maurice Rebak Stadium club are in action on Tuesday, away to Hornchurch and know another victory would see them move level on points with the Hawks.

It would also drag Urchins firmly back into the relegation dogfight and will no doubt form some of Norman’s pre-match team-talk as Blues hope victories now come along like London buses.