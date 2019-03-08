Albion edge five-goal thriller to make cup final

Highgate Albion third-team players and staff face the camera Archant

Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy semi-final: Highgate Albion thirds 3 St Mary’s Harefield 2

Highgate Albion thirds made it through to the final of the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy final with a 3-2 win over St Mary’s Harefield.

Conditions weren’t the best with a heavy wind present, which made it a tricky tie for both clubs.

Albion went 1-0 up when cousins Luke Morgan and Paul Reid pressed, which was duly rewarded when Reid slotted home the opener.

Harefield bounced back with a superb free kick before our very own captain Daniel Glaude responded with a fine free kick to restore the lead.

With quarter of an hour to go, Harefield equalised from the penalty spot, which set up a dramatic finale.

The game was end-to-end now and Albion man of the match Joe O’Connor became the hero as he headed home with seven to go from Shane McNamara’s long throw.

Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three side Highgate are now getting ready for the April 14 cup final where they will go up against Bedfont & Feltham.