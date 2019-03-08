Magnificent seven for Wingate after Cronin’s hat-trick

Sean Cronin heads home the opening goal of the game for Wingate & Finchley in their 7-2 win at Harlow Town (pic: Martin Addison).

Bostik Premier: Harlow Town 2 Wingate & Finchley 7

Wingate & Finchley's Charlie Cole heads home their sixth goal of the game away to Harlow Town (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley took a massive step towards safety with a stunning 7-2 win away to Harlow Town in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Dave Norman’s team went into the contest three points from safety, but are now only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

After making the trip up the M11 to Essex, the Blues got off to the best possible start at the Harlow Arena.

In the seventh minute a corner to the back post found Sean Cronin and he headed in to start a great individual day for him.

Blues had the ascendancy now and 10 minutes later increased their lead when Cronin drilled a free kick in from range.

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin drills home a free kick against Harlow Town (pic: Martin Addison).

Harlow were all at sea and a mistake at the back allowed Anthony Mendy to get in and he slotted home after showing good composure.

It was one-way traffic now and Mendy grabbed his second with a cheeky tap-in on the line after Tommy Tejan-Sie’s effort had been spilled by Marcin Brzozowski.

Wingate were 4-0 up with only three quarters of the relegation six-pointer played, but they didn’t let up.

Reece Beckles-Richards extended their advantage in the 33rd minute and showed his class with a superb curling effort into the corner.

Harlow did manage to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half time when Matthew Foy beat Shane Gore from the penalty spot, but it was not the start of a comeback.

Blues substitute Charlie Cole made it 6-1 with 67 on the clock when he nodded home from close range.

Town immediately replied through Emile Aqcuah two minutes later, but fittingly it was not the final say on the crazy encounter as that went to Cronin.

In the 87th minute Wingate won another free kick and up stepped captain fantastic Cronin to curl home via a deflection and complete his hat-trick.

It was the centre back’s first career treble and also the first hat-trick Blues had scored since November 2016.

With Cronin also Welsh, he returned to the dressing room to find out Wales had won 25-7 against Ireland to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Blues are still in the bottom three and 20th, but now just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference and only four points off Corinthian-Casuals and Potters Bar Town.

After looking in a tricky situation a few weeks ago, slowly but surely Norman’s team are swimming again and not sinking.