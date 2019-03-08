Blues come from behind to boost survival hopes

Wingate & Finchley players have a group huddle before a game (pic: Little James Photography). Archant

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley produced arguably their performance of the season to fight back from a goal down to win 2-1 at local rivals Haringey Borough in the Bostik Premier on Monday.

Dave Norman's team had dropped back into the relegation zone following a poor run of defeats and looked to be heading for another at Coles Park.

Femi Akinwande opened the scoring for Borough with four minutes of the first half left in front of 614 spectators.

It was not one-way traffic from there though, and Alieu Njie levelled for the Blues in the 52nd minute.

With Wingate in the ascendancy, they grabbed a second 11 minutes later through the in-form Anthony Mendy.

After taking the lead, the Maurice Rebak Stadium club were determined to hold onto it and defended resolutely before the full time whistle followed.

Blues are now 19th in the table and two clear of the bottom three heading into the last weekend of the season.