Leaders down Hawks with strong attacking display

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 3 Whitehawk 0

Haringey Borough extended their unbeaten run in the Bostik Premier to 13 matches with a 3-0 win over Whitehawk on Saturday.

The league leaders played in front of a big crowd at Coles Park, with 336 spectators in attendance, and they were treated to another fine display.

It took Tom Loizou’s men just 14 minutes to open the scoring when Rakim Richards went on a mazy run and crossed into the area where Anthony McDonald was on hand to slot home.

Borough increased their lead with 38 on the clock when Joel Nouble did well on the left and after a slight goalmouth scramble, Ralston Gabriel was able to fire beyond the Hawks goalkeeper Melvin Minter to make it 2-0.

Haringey were enjoying their football and added a third with 64 minutes played when Femi Akinwande smashed home from range to cap the scoring.

Nouble did have the opportunity to make it 4-0 from the penalty spot late on, but saw his effort saved and the full time whistle soon followed.

Loizou’s men remain top of the table and with a nice cushion over nearest challenger Kingstonian, who have 41 points compared to Haringey’s impressive tally of 49.