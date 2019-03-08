Borough have wings clipped by Angels and miss out on play-off final

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at the end of the match at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier play-off semi-final: Haringey Borough 1 Tonbridge Angels 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tremendous second half comeback from Haringey Borough wasn't enough for them to qualify for the Bostik Premier play-off final after they suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Tonbridge Angels on Thursday evening.

Trailing by two goals at the break, Tom Loizou's team looked down and out, but they gave every last drop in the second period and fell just short in the end.

Coles Park played host to 810 spectators – the club's third biggest attendance of the season – and the opener almost arrived in the 14th minute.

Adem Ramadan hit the post with an effort and Tom Derry tapped in the rebound, but the Tonbridge forward was ruled to be offside.

Predictably it was tense in north London and the first goal was always going to be key and it went to the visitors.

The ball was worked to Ramadan and he curled towards the top corner and placed the ball perfectly over Borough left-back Michael O'Donoghue, who had been on the line.

You may also want to watch:

After 35 minutes, Tonbridge had the lead and eight minutes later they increased their advantage at White Hart Lane.

It was a classic case of an old boy coming back to hurt his former club with Chinedu McKenzie finding the net against a team he spent the first half of the season with.

Borough's hopes were almost gone now, but lifted during the half time interval, they came out determined following the restart and won a penalty early on.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kudus Oyenuga took responsibility and smashed home from 12-yards to set up an intriguing final 30 minutes.

Loizou's side chucked everything at Angels now and Oyenuga almost levelled soon after his spot-kick before Joel Nouble was denied.

One final opportunity presented itself for Borough, but the crossbar denied them and after a spirited second half fightback, it just wasn't enough.

Tonbridge held on and will host Merstham in the Bostik Premier play-off final next Monday, but Haringey can be extremely proud of their season.

It was the club's first at step three on the non-league pyramid and you wouldn't bet against them being even better in the 2019/20 campaign.