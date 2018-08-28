Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Potters Bar Town 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough sit top of the Bostik Premier table at Christmas thanks to Ralston Gabriel’s second-half winner against Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

The two clubs, who were in the division below last season, produced a tight contest at Coles Park and only one goal was scored.

Unsurprisingly, it went to Borough, who continued their incredible run of form since they exited the FA Cup in the first round to AFC Wimbledon on November 9.

Boss Tom Loizou went into the contest with Town knowing a point would be enough to see them sit in first position on Christmas day.

Recent recruit Gabriel, who scored the goals to take Borough up last season, made sure Haringey’s last result before December 25 was a win.

He netted with 51 on the clock to delight a large crowd of 320 and next up for Loizou’s surprise package is a clash at home to Merstham on Saturday, December 29.