Borough secure back-to-back home wins

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias looks to get past a Bishop's Stortford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 2 Lewes 1

Haringey Borough delighted another big home crowd with an excellent 2-1 win at home to mid-table Lewes on Saturday.

A total attendance of 523 was recorded at Coles Park – their second best in the Bostik Premier this season – and an entertaining match was produced.

Tom Loizou’s men took an early lead on a warm day when Coby Rowe headed home a free kick with 16 minutes played.

It was shortlived for the hosts, however, as Benjamin Pope levelled in the 21st minute in north London.

The score remained 1-1 at the break, but Borough regained their advantage just before the hour mark.

Dimitrius Froxylias cut in from the right and let fly from outside the area and found the bottom corner.

It gave Haringey the initiative again and they didn’t lead the lead slip this time as they secured a 20th league victory of the season to remain in second spot.