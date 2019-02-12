Search

Points shared at Coles Park after exciting contest

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 March 2019

Haringey Borough's attendances at Coles Park this season have continued to improve (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 2 Corinthian-Casuals 2

Haringey Borough had to settle for a point at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Another big crowd attended the game, with 394 spectators turning up, and they got to witness four goals scored in the 2-2 draw.

It was the visitors who started the match the stronger of the teams and they took the lead with 11 on the clock.

Gabriel Odunaike broke through and remained cool to finish past Valery Pajetet and make it 1-0.

Back came Tom Loizou’s men and they levelled just before the half an hour mark via Georgios Aresti.

It sparked a sudden turnaround with Haringey winning a penalty moments later which Joel Nouble finished in the 31st minute.

Although Borough held on until half time, Casuals responded in the 64th minute when Majed Osman concluded a great team move with the equaliser.

Haringey couldn’t find a winner and remain second in the table with 60 points after 33 fixtures.

