Gabriel’s four-goal salvo salvages dramatic point

PUBLISHED: 10:30 04 February 2019

Haringey Borough's Ralston Gabriel finds the net at Coles Park (pic: Tony Gay).

Haringey Borough's Ralston Gabriel finds the net at Coles Park (pic: Tony Gay).

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 4 Burgess Hill Town 4

Ralston Gabriel scored four times for Haringey Borough on Saturday, but it could only earn them a point at home to Burgess Hill Town.

An extraordinary encounter occurred at Coles Park with eight goals shared between the sides and four penalties awarded in N17.

Surprisingly it took 38 minutes for the opener to arrive when Gabriel scored his first spot-kick of the afternoon and he added another goal three minutes later, following Joel Nouble’s cross, to make it 2-0 at half time.

After the break was the start of the craziness as Jared Rance pulled one back for the visitors in the 48th minute with a superb strike into the top corner.

Four minutes later and the Hillians were level when Aaron Smith-Joseph curled into the bottom corner to turn the game on its head.

Boosted by their two goals, the Sussex club went ahead when Valery Pajetet fouled Ben Pope inside the area and the away attacker stepped up to convert the penalty and make it 3-2.

The good times were not over for relegation-threatened Burgess Hill, though, as close to the hour mark Steven Sargeant rifled home from 20-yards to extend their advantage.

After taking a two-goal lead, Borough were now on the brink of a defeat, but more drama occurred in the final exchanges.

Tom Loizou’s team were awarded another penalty in the 89th minute when Josh Tuck handled the ball and the referee pointed to the spot.

Gabriel stepped up and completed his hat-trick to give Haringey hope of a comeback and it arrived deep into stoppage time.

Olu Durojayie was brought down by Boris Kipeya-Bonno and Gabriel held his nerve to score his fourth of the match and third from 12-yards to salvage an unbelievable 4-4 draw for Borough.

While the north Londoners lost more ground at the top, with Dorking Wanderers going three points clear at the summit, it was a fantastic advert for the division.

Second-placed Haringey are in action again this evening (Monday), when 10th in the table Brightlingsea Regent visit Coles Park.

