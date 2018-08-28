Wingate lose bragging rights to Enfield rivals

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison). martin.addison@btinternet.com

Bostik Premier: Enfield Town 4 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley suffered a disappointing Boxing Day after they lost 4-1 to local rivals Enfield Town in the Bostik Premier.

Glen Little’s side made the short trip to the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium eager to build on their encouraging recent run, but came unstuck against former centre back Marc Weatherstone.

Muhammadu Faal scored twice for the hosts inside 21 minutes to put Enfield in control and it remained that way until half time.

David Manu pulled one back for Wingate four minutes into the second period, but Town made the points safe when Billy Bricknell scored a penalty in the 51st minute.

Junior Mubiayi concluded the scoring for Enfield with 83 on the clock as the Blues suffered a disappointing three-goal loss.

Little’s team will look to bounce back on New Year’s Day when Haringey Borough visit the Maurice Rebak Stadium for a 3pm kick-off with the visitors top of the table.