Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wingate lose bragging rights to Enfield rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 December 2018

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Bostik Premier: Enfield Town 4 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley suffered a disappointing Boxing Day after they lost 4-1 to local rivals Enfield Town in the Bostik Premier.

Glen Little’s side made the short trip to the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium eager to build on their encouraging recent run, but came unstuck against former centre back Marc Weatherstone.

Muhammadu Faal scored twice for the hosts inside 21 minutes to put Enfield in control and it remained that way until half time.

David Manu pulled one back for Wingate four minutes into the second period, but Town made the points safe when Billy Bricknell scored a penalty in the 51st minute.

Junior Mubiayi concluded the scoring for Enfield with 83 on the clock as the Blues suffered a disappointing three-goal loss.

Little’s team will look to bounce back on New Year’s Day when Haringey Borough visit the Maurice Rebak Stadium for a 3pm kick-off with the visitors top of the table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

John Lewis clearance sale starts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate lose bragging rights to Enfield rivals

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Premier League: Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Five-star Spurs dismantle Bournemouth to move above City and into second

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son scores his side's fifth goal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Ham&High letters: carols for Nazanin, care services, Osborne Grove, People’s Vote and more

Richard Ratcliffe and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists