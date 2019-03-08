Haringey secure home advantage in play-offs despite final-day defeat

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Dorking Wanderers 2 Haringey Borough 0

Haringey Borough finished a tremendous regular Bostik Premier season in third after results went their way on the final day of the campaign.

Tom Loizou's men lost 2-0 away to champions Dorking Wanderers which meant they could have dropped to fourth in the table had Tonbridge Angels been victories.

However, Angels lost 2-1 at Potters Bar Town and so Borough secured third position in their maiden campaign at step three of the non-league pyramid.

Borough did make the worse possible start at Meadowbank with Jason Prior firing the champions ahead in the sixth minute.

Elliot Buchanan extended their advantage with 38 on the clock and it finished 2-0 in Surrey to see Haringey end the season on 71 points – level with second in the table Carshalton Athletic.

Loizou's men are now preparing to host Angels on Thursday at Coles Park for what will be a terrific Bostik Premier play-off semi-final.