Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Blues drop back into relegation zone after costly defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 15 April 2019

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley and Stefan Powell of Potters Bar (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley and Stefan Powell of Potters Bar (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Corinthian-Casuals 3 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley are back in the Bostik Premier relegation zone after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away to Corinthian-Casuals.

Dave Norman’s team recently put together back-to-back wins to move clear of the bottom three, but have suffered three consecutive defeats since and are now back in trouble.

A slow start saw the Blues concede after 14 minutes away to Casuals with Majed Osman’s effort taking a big deflection off Sean Cronin and going past the helpless Shane Gore.

It was 2-0 with three minutes of the first half remaining when Warren Mfula fired into the net impressively to halt Wingate’s spirited fightback.

After responding well to the opening goal of the game, the visitors now found themselves facing an uphill battle to take anything from the clash.

Norman’s team were handed a lifeline with 72 on the clock when Anthony Mendy scored his fifth goal in his last five games following good play by Charlie Ruff.

It was not the start of a comeback though, as Osman grabbed his second two minutes later from 25-yards to secure Casuals an important 3-1 win and leave Wingate in 20th with only three games to go.

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

West End Lane Books: West Hampstead’s much loved bookshop celebrates 25 years in business

Kim Morris, Ghassan Fergiani and Danny Van Emden at West End Lane Books. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

West End Lane Books: West Hampstead’s much loved bookshop celebrates 25 years in business

Kim Morris, Ghassan Fergiani and Danny Van Emden at West End Lane Books. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Blues drop back into relegation zone after costly defeat

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley and Stefan Powell of Potters Bar (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Malan disappointed by ‘pretty poor’ Middlesex defeat

Middlesex's Dawid Malan poses for a photograph at Lord's Cricket Ground (pic John Walton/PA)

Cricket: Middlesex lose out to favourites Lancashire

Middlesex's Sam Robson in action at Lord's (pic John Walton/PA)

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster men crowned champions

Matt Guise-Brown (pic Mark Clews)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists