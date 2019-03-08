Blues drop back into relegation zone after costly defeat

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley and Stefan Powell of Potters Bar (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Corinthian-Casuals 3 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley are back in the Bostik Premier relegation zone after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away to Corinthian-Casuals.

Dave Norman’s team recently put together back-to-back wins to move clear of the bottom three, but have suffered three consecutive defeats since and are now back in trouble.

A slow start saw the Blues concede after 14 minutes away to Casuals with Majed Osman’s effort taking a big deflection off Sean Cronin and going past the helpless Shane Gore.

It was 2-0 with three minutes of the first half remaining when Warren Mfula fired into the net impressively to halt Wingate’s spirited fightback.

After responding well to the opening goal of the game, the visitors now found themselves facing an uphill battle to take anything from the clash.

Norman’s team were handed a lifeline with 72 on the clock when Anthony Mendy scored his fifth goal in his last five games following good play by Charlie Ruff.

It was not the start of a comeback though, as Osman grabbed his second two minutes later from 25-yards to secure Casuals an important 3-1 win and leave Wingate in 20th with only three games to go.