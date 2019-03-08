Search

Blues handed heavy defeat on the road

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 April 2019

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier: Carshalton Athletic 5 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley suffered a 5-1 thrashing away to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday in the Bostik Premier.

After producing a brave effort the weekend before in a 2-0 loss at home to Bognor Regis Town, Dave Norman’s men were looking for more of the same.

The play-off chasing Robins proved far too strong, however, and two first-half goals put them on the back foot and they never recovered.

Harry Ottaway opened the scoring for Carshalton in the 25th minute and the crucial second goal arrived on the stroke of half time through Ricky Korboa to make it 2-0.

It was three with 63 on the clock when Shane Gore made a fine save to deny Robins, but the ball rebounded off Alieu Njie and into the net.

Wingate did find an immediate response with Anthony Mendy tapping home at the back post following Charlie Cole’s cross.

That was as good as it would get for the Blues though, Korboa completed his hat-trick with two more efforts during the final 20 minutes.

It leaves Blues in a nervy position with four league games left and although they are out of the relegation zone, Burgess Hill Town in 20th only trail them by two points.

