Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Blues earn hard-fought point away to new boys

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 August 2019

Olumide Oluwatimilehin celebrates scoring for Wingate & Finchley at Bowers & Pitsea (pic: Martin Addison).

Olumide Oluwatimilehin celebrates scoring for Wingate & Finchley at Bowers & Pitsea (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Isthmian Premier: Bowers & Pitsea 1 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley earned a 1-1 draw at Bowers & Pitsea on the opening day of the new Isthmian Premier season on Saturday

The Blues made the trip to the winners of the Isthmian North and got off the mark for the term with a hard-fought encounter.

Boss Steve Clark was taking charge of his first competitive match and his team had to contend with strong winds at Len Salmon Stadium.

It didn't seem to impact them too much though, as forward Charlie Cole went close on a couple of occasions before Wingate took the lead.

Olumide Oluwatimilehin tried his luck from outside the area and saw his thunder bolt go into the roof of the net with 36 on the clock.

The Blues held onto their advantage until the break, but Bowers levelled in the 66th minute and through a Wingate old boy.

David Knight, who enjoyed a successful spell at Summers Lane in the 2014/15 term, got on the end of a cross and beat Shane Gore to make it 1-1.

No further goals occurred and so Clark had to settle for a point on his managerial debut with the Summers Lane outfit.

Wingate return to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday for the visit of Kingstonian after they played out a stalemate with Cray Wanderers last weekend.

Most Read

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Opinion: We must suspend and review 5G roll out

Campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui wants 5G roll out suspended until health concerns are investigated. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Most Read

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Opinion: We must suspend and review 5G roll out

Campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui wants 5G roll out suspended until health concerns are investigated. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

Arsenal ‘fight’ pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Auba’s importance, clean sheets and squad depth – Six things from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists