Haringey go down to Blues after long-range stunners

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Bishop’s Stortford 2 Haringey Borough 0

David Olufemi of Haringey Borough looks to tackle Bishop's Stortford's Luke Callander (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). David Olufemi of Haringey Borough looks to tackle Bishop's Stortford's Luke Callander (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough remain second in the Bostik Premier table despite Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Bishop’s Stortford.

On an unpredictable day in the division, Tom Loizou’s team were one of three sides in the top-five to lose.

The Coles Park travelled up the M11 to take on the Blues hoping to increase their lead on the sides below them in the play-off positions.

Strong winds all across the country made conditions difficult and it was no different in Hertfordshire with both teams struggling to play passing football.

Early substitutions were also the order of the day for the sides with Joe Staunton on for Borough’s Lionel Stone after 19 minutes.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 41st minute and it was the hosts who made the breakthrough at the ProKit UK Stadium.

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias looks to get past a Bishop's Stortford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias looks to get past a Bishop's Stortford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Ben Worman let fly from 25-yards and his low effort managed to beat Valery Pajetet and find the bottom corner.

After the break Haringey pushed for a leveller and had the ball in the back of the net with 68 on the clock, but Dimitris Froxylias’ effort was deemed offside.

It would prove a pivotal moment as five minutes later Stortford doubled their lead and wrapped up the game.

Jamie Cureton found Worman and he produced more fireworks from outside the area with a shot which went in off the post.

Borough didn’t give up and Kudus Oyenuga hit the woodwork in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the away side.

Haringey remain second and are still only 13 points off leaders Dorking Wanderers after they surprisingly lost 3-2 at home to Carshalton Athletic.

Loizou’s men, who have 61 points, are one point ahead of Tonbridge Angels in third, but Merstham have dropped to fourth after they lost away to Margate.