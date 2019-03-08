Search

Highgate enjoy productive weekend to take over at the top

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 April 2019

Sam Bryan celebrating his goal for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

Sam Bryan celebrating his goal for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three: Arnos Rangers 0 Highgate Albion thirds 4

Alan Callaghan prepares to take a shot for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).Alan Callaghan prepares to take a shot for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

Highgate Albion third-team shot to the top of the table this week thanks to a win being awarded plus a 4-0 away win to Arnos Rangers at Oak Hill Park on Sunday.

Albion has been due to play Brotherhood, however, the opposition pulled out as they were unable to field a team and Highgate took the points.

Fortunately an alternative game against Arnos Rangers was able to go ahead and despite the terrible conditions of the pitch, Highgate ended up winning comfortably.

Man of the match Alan Callaghan scored two to end a goal draught stretching back to November and Sam Bryan and Jamie King both netted for the second game in a row.

Luke Case, following ankle ligament damage, returned and impressed in his first Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three game for a lengthy period of time during a 30-minute cameo.

Albion face AFC Oakwood this coming Sunday away from home and will hope to keep the end of season form going with a cup final and the league title in their sights.

