Search

Advanced search

Isthmian Premier: Margate 1 Wingate & Finchley 0

PUBLISHED: 09:02 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 11 March 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley endured another set back as they fell to a second consecutive defeat in the Isthmian Premier Division with a narrow 1-0 loss to mid-table Margate.

A 23rd minute strike from the hosts Kadell Daniel sealed the three points for The Gate at Hartsdown Park to move Jay Saunder's men up to 12th while the Blues remain 19th just above the relegation zone.

The hosts goal came out of nothing as former Dover Athletic attacker Daniel reactsed quickest to a loose rebound and fired home to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Wingate tried to level the score as Tommy Tejan-Sie had a low drive saved, before Kane Farrell found the side netting from 20 yards short after.

You may also want to watch:

They went into the half-time trailing 1-0 but got off to a strong start in the second-half with alot of possession and chances - one being a Chris Doyle header from six yards that was parried behind.

Late on Margate's Adem Ramadan blazed over from a rebound after a Daniel shot, with the goal gaping, but they held on to seal the win.

Margate: Tupper, Sessesgnon, Porter, Prestedge, Johnson, Friend, Richards, Robins, Reeves, Daniel, Ramadan (Abnett 73).

Unused subs: Holloway, Gallagher, Geddes

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat , Eales, Grace, Ifil, Tejan-Sie, Evans, Cotter, Sayoud (Kennedy 76).

Unused subs: Platt, Antwi, Hale-Brown.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Isthmian Premier: Margate 1 Wingate & Finchley 0

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Mourinho: No team could cope with Tottenham injury list

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with head of first team performance Carlos Lalin

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City postponed over coronavirus fears

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Hampstead Heath ponds charges: Amid protests, committee backs ‘culture change’ plan with final decision imminent

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Champions League: RB Leipzig 3 Tottenham 0 (4-0 on aggregate)

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) and manager Jose Mourinho appear dejected after the final whistle
Drive 24