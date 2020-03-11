Isthmian Premier: Margate 1 Wingate & Finchley 0

Wingate & Finchley endured another set back as they fell to a second consecutive defeat in the Isthmian Premier Division with a narrow 1-0 loss to mid-table Margate.

A 23rd minute strike from the hosts Kadell Daniel sealed the three points for The Gate at Hartsdown Park to move Jay Saunder's men up to 12th while the Blues remain 19th just above the relegation zone.

The hosts goal came out of nothing as former Dover Athletic attacker Daniel reactsed quickest to a loose rebound and fired home to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Wingate tried to level the score as Tommy Tejan-Sie had a low drive saved, before Kane Farrell found the side netting from 20 yards short after.

They went into the half-time trailing 1-0 but got off to a strong start in the second-half with alot of possession and chances - one being a Chris Doyle header from six yards that was parried behind.

Late on Margate's Adem Ramadan blazed over from a rebound after a Daniel shot, with the goal gaping, but they held on to seal the win.

Margate: Tupper, Sessesgnon, Porter, Prestedge, Johnson, Friend, Richards, Robins, Reeves, Daniel, Ramadan (Abnett 73).

Unused subs: Holloway, Gallagher, Geddes

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat , Eales, Grace, Ifil, Tejan-Sie, Evans, Cotter, Sayoud (Kennedy 76).

Unused subs: Platt, Antwi, Hale-Brown.