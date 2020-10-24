Haringey Borough suffer late heartbreak in the FA Cup against Maldon & Tiptree

FA Cup: Maldon & Tiptree 1 Haringey Borough 0

An 88th minute penalty sent Haringey Borough crashing out of the FA Trophy as they lost 1-0 to Maldon & Tiptree in the fourth qualifying round.

Shomari Barnwell stepped up to score from the spot in the dying stages of the contest to send the Jammers into the first round of the prestigious cup competition at the Wallace Binder Stadium.

Despite the difference in leagues between the two sides, it was the home side who started the brighter of the two sides, creating the best opportunities in an evenly contested opening fifteen minutes.

Hamza Kaid had the first effort of the match, however his effort curled over the cross bar.

Maldon shot-stopper, Ben McNamara made his first save of the contest after 20 minutes as he was on-hand to smartly deny Scott Mitchell.

They went into the half-time break goalless and neither side could break the deadlock in the early stage of the second-half.

With two minutes left on the clock, the home side awarded with a penalty after a hand-ball inside the penalty area from visitors defender, Scott Mitchell.

Substitute, Shomari Barnwell grabbed the ball and had the chance to make himself a hero. Grinning with confidence, Barnwell, off of a short run up, bent his spot-kick in to the top corner, to give his side the lead with just minutes to play.

Maldon & Tiptree: McNamara, Butler, Mason, Coombes (William-Bushell 73), Cracknell, Stokes, Hasanally (Noel-McLeod 90), McClenaghan, Vyse (Barnwell 58), Kemp.

Unused subs: Garrett-Douglas, Cornish and Conway.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Olufemi, O’Donoghue, Richards, Mitchell, Dombaxe, Michael-Percil, Aresti (Djamas 87), O’Donoghue (McDonald 67), Durojaiye, Bawling (Djassi –Sambu 62).

Unused subs: Vilcu, Akindaynini, Bessadi, Leblond.