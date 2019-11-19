Search

London Open Squash Championships set to get underway

PUBLISHED: 15:36 19 November 2019

Zubair Jahan Khan (middle) at the 2017 championships. Picture: London Open Squash Championships

Zubair Jahan Khan (middle) at the 2017 championships. Picture: London Open Squash Championships

Archant

The London Open Squash Championships begin on Thursday, featuring some of the world's top players.

Cumberland Lawn Tennis Club is hosting the event which features former world number one James Wilstrop, who is the top seed for this year's tournament.

This year's prize money is $24,000, with the final taking place on Sunday.

Organiser Zubair Jahan Khan said: "It's a great honour for the club to be able to bring these top players here.

"There will plenty for people to watch and some big names coming. It has always been a success.

"It's great to have James Wilstrop coming. We have some of the world's top players."

Tickets start at £15 for the early rounds, with the final costing £35 and can be bought from eventbrite.co.uk.

Most Read

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson arrives in Hampstead & Kilburn to plant trees and woo Labour voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

