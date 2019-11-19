London Open Squash Championships set to get underway

Zubair Jahan Khan (middle) at the 2017 championships. Picture: London Open Squash Championships Archant

The London Open Squash Championships begin on Thursday, featuring some of the world's top players.

Cumberland Lawn Tennis Club is hosting the event which features former world number one James Wilstrop, who is the top seed for this year's tournament.

This year's prize money is $24,000, with the final taking place on Sunday.

Organiser Zubair Jahan Khan said: "It's a great honour for the club to be able to bring these top players here.

"There will plenty for people to watch and some big names coming. It has always been a success.

"It's great to have James Wilstrop coming. We have some of the world's top players."

Tickets start at £15 for the early rounds, with the final costing £35 and can be bought from eventbrite.co.uk.