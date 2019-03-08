Loizou pleased with point at Cray Wanderers despite performance

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou believes his side did well to pick up a point away at Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dimitri Froxylias cut inside and unleased a 25-yard shot into the top corner to give Borough the lead on 34 minutes before Cray equalised from the spot in the second half.

Despite conceding that the performance could have been better, the Borough manager was pleased his side managed to come away with a point.

"Cray Wanderers are a big club. They have a good, healthy budget with some very good players," he said.

"They have only lost once all season to the league leaders.

"For us to go away and come back with anything is tremendous.

"We were lucky to come away with a point in the end.

"It definitely wasn't a penalty but there were other instances when they could have had one.

"We should have had a penalty as well, it was a blatant push.

"We have come away with a very good point but the performance wasn't great."

The draw means Haringey sit third in the Isthmian League Premier Division, three points off league leaders Folkestone Invicta having lost just once this season.

But Loizou admitted there had been some bad reaction to the draw and insisted expectations must be realistic.

He added: "We have got a good squad, 80pc of our games we have played well and a couple we have fell short.

"I think it is the best start to a season the club has ever had.

"If you look at the top five or six, we have the smaller budget.

"There was a bit of bad reaction, people who expect to win every game.

"We have got to accept that we won't beat everyone in the league."