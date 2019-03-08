Search

Loizou pleased with point at Cray Wanderers despite performance

PUBLISHED: 16:13 16 September 2019

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou believes his side did well to pick up a point away at Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

Dimitri Froxylias cut inside and unleased a 25-yard shot into the top corner to give Borough the lead on 34 minutes before Cray equalised from the spot in the second half.

Despite conceding that the performance could have been better, the Borough manager was pleased his side managed to come away with a point.

"Cray Wanderers are a big club. They have a good, healthy budget with some very good players," he said.

"They have only lost once all season to the league leaders.

"For us to go away and come back with anything is tremendous.

"We were lucky to come away with a point in the end.

"It definitely wasn't a penalty but there were other instances when they could have had one.

"We should have had a penalty as well, it was a blatant push.

"We have come away with a very good point but the performance wasn't great."

The draw means Haringey sit third in the Isthmian League Premier Division, three points off league leaders Folkestone Invicta having lost just once this season.

But Loizou admitted there had been some bad reaction to the draw and insisted expectations must be realistic.

He added: "We have got a good squad, 80pc of our games we have played well and a couple we have fell short.

"I think it is the best start to a season the club has ever had.

"If you look at the top five or six, we have the smaller budget.

"There was a bit of bad reaction, people who expect to win every game.

"We have got to accept that we won't beat everyone in the league."

Camden Town fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

How derelict Finchley Road office was home to tens of thousands of firms – and unwittingly linked to Mafia, dictators and fraud

Right, James Ibori, the former governor of Nigeria’s Delta state, whose offshore entity Haleway Properties Limited was registered in Gibraltar by BC Business Centrum at 788-790 Finchley Road, left. Ibori was jailed in 2012 after admitting fraud of nearly £50million. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Met Police

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor pulls out of race to be Vauxhall's next MP

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed to death in Camden High Street is third to be killed on Camden's streets in a week

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Camden Town fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

How derelict Finchley Road office was home to tens of thousands of firms – and unwittingly linked to Mafia, dictators and fraud

Right, James Ibori, the former governor of Nigeria’s Delta state, whose offshore entity Haleway Properties Limited was registered in Gibraltar by BC Business Centrum at 788-790 Finchley Road, left. Ibori was jailed in 2012 after admitting fraud of nearly £50million. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Met Police

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor pulls out of race to be Vauxhall's next MP

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed to death in Camden High Street is third to be killed on Camden's streets in a week

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Cricket: Middlesex slump as Lancashire clinch title

Lancashire's James Anderson (right) shares a laugh with Tom Bailey

Loizou pleased with point at Cray Wanderers despite performance

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Arsenal's John-Jules relishing Premier League 2 challenge

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules

Kids tech camp Cypher Coders teaches children 'the language of the future'

Cypher Coders is a tech camp teaching kids 'the language of the future

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
