Loizou hopeful of Pajetat and Rowe returns for clash with Potters Bar Town

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou hopes he will welcome back goalkeeper Valery Pajetat and defender Coby Rowe for the away trip to Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

Rowe and Pajetat both missed the 4-2 defeat away at East Thurrock United on Saturday, which leaves Haringey 12th in the Isthmian Premier Division.

They travel to a Potters Bar side who are level on points with them in the league, though Haringey have played three games less than their next opponents.

Loizou is optimistic he will have more options to choose from on Saturday but insists that results need to start improving to keep their promotion hopes alive.

"Hopefully we get a few back for the weekend," he said.

"Hopefully Valery (Pajetat) will be back on Saturday. We need him back and playing. The key is getting Valery back. Hopefully he can give us a boost.

"It's important that we start putting results together. We know we can beat anybody with our full team.

"It will be a tough game. It's a difficult pitch so we'll have to see what happens.

"We could throw the season away in the next three or four weeks. We're not saying we're going to win the league but a play-off place would be nice."

Striker Anthos Solomou found the back of the net in the 24th minute to give the visitors Haringey the lead against East Thurrock but Darren Foxley levelled the score only nine minutes later.

The hosts then struck twice more before the break through Amos Nasha and midfielder Frankie Merrifield to make it 3-1 heading into the half-time break.

Mitchell Gilbey added to the hosts' tally in the 61st minute as he made it 4-1 before Chiduben Onokwai grabbed a late consolation.

Loizou believes the injury problems within the squad played their part in the heavy loss and said: "We started off very well, we scored early, but then it was very disappointing.

"We've missed Valery Pajetat for the last three or four weeks now.

"We had a lot of injuries in the side and it's proving nearly impossible at the moment."

Haringey were due to take on Hanwell Town in the London Senior Cup on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to the weather conditions.