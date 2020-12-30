Loizou disappointed with goals conceded in Haringey's loss to rivals Enfield

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou was left feeling frustrated after watching his side concede five goals away at local rivals Enfield Town on Boxing Day.

Loizou's side did manage to score three goals but it mattered not as they fell to another defeat in the Isthmian League Premier division.

The Borough face Lewes on Saturday and were also due to take on another of their local rivals in Wingate & Finchley on New Year's Day.

Loizou admits the defensive issues shown in the loss to Enfield must be put right quickly if they are to mount a push up the league table.

He said: "We can't go away from home and score three but concede five and lose 5-3.

"We know our goalkeeper isn't fully fit. Players are playing with injuries and Valery Pajetat is one of them.

"Rakim Richards and a couple of the others had knocks and were playing.

"We've got problems with a number of players. There's only about 12 training this evening (Monday).

"We have so many injuries. There are a lot of players out.

"We've managed to score three good goals.

"We can't go conceding five, I don't think Valery has conceded that many.

"It's something that we need to put right and fast."

Ryan Blackman gave Enfield the lead early on when he burst through on goal and finished.

But Chid Onokwai converted from the penalty spot to get Haringey back in the game before Muhammadu Faal gave the home side the lead again before the break.

Danilt Akindayini levelled again in the second half but Lyle Della-Verde restored the lead.

Onokwai made it 3-3 before a second Faal goal and Billy Bricknell's winner sealed the points for Town.

Despite a poor run of form, Loizou insists he is not yet panicking and believes his side can turn it around.

He said: "I don't think there is any need to hit the panic button yet. We still haven't even played half of our games.

"We're just lacking that bit of quality at the moment.

"We need a couple of wins to lift the spirits of everyone at the club and the fans.

"If we win our three games in hand we'll be up near the play-offs."