Wingate & Finchley end eight game winless run at Lewes

PUBLISHED: 09:59 10 November 2019

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Isthmian Premier: Lewes 1 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley ended an eight game winless run in the league as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Lewes.

Goals from Charlie Ruff and Henry Ochieng sealed the three points for Spencer Knight's team despite a late fight back from the hosts at The Dripping Pan.

Boss Knight added a new signing in striker Alex Read to bolster their options in attack ahead of the clash.

The visitors got themselves off to a dream start as Charlie Ruff raced forward and fired an effort into the bottom left corner to give them a lead three minutes into the game.

Midfielder Henry Ochieng then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute as he headed home a cross at the back post.

They took the 2-0 lead into the half-time break but Lewes did claw one back in the 62nd minute thanks to Charlie Coppola.

Lewes searched for an equaliser but Wingate held firm and picked up a much-needed victory to pull them out of the relegation zone.

Lewes: Stroomberg-Clarke, Dawson, Redwood, Dome-Bemwin, Chappell, Malins, Mongoy, Diedrick-Roberts, Gregory (Golding 55), Onovwigun (Freeman 7, Ilic 55), Coppola.

Unused subs: Gifford and Popham.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Ruff (Tejan-Sie 63), Oluwatimilehin, Akisanya, Read (Kennedy 63), Ochieng.

Unused subs: Fleming, Dupray, Platt.

