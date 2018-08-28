Bostik Premier: Leatherhead 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate returned empty-handed from Surrey after beating the wintry weather to see some action.

Blues travelled to Fetcham Grove having drawn with Brightlingsea Regent a week earlier to snap a six-game losing run in all competitions.

But the home side took the lead on the quarter-hour mark as Shaun Okojie beat Shane Gore.

Wingate saw Tanashe Abrahams hit the post with a header from a deep Luke Ifli cross, but they were back on level terms just past the half-hour mark as Charlie Cole struck via a post.

And they went close to taking the lead early in the second half when Cole hit the woodwork with a header.

The Tanners took the lead with 19 minutes left, though, when Ahmet Rifat scored an own goal, and Sean Cronin headed over at the other end as Wingate pushed for an equaliser to no avail in the closing stages.

Wingate: Gore, Ifil, Eadie, Njie, Cronin, Rifat, Stewart (Laney 79), Hutchings, Cole, Beckles-Richards, Abrahams. Unused subs: Tejan-Sie, Ruff, Manu.

Attendance: 271.