Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bostik Premier: Leatherhead 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

PUBLISHED: 17:09 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 02 February 2019

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate returned empty-handed from Surrey after beating the wintry weather to see some action.

Blues travelled to Fetcham Grove having drawn with Brightlingsea Regent a week earlier to snap a six-game losing run in all competitions.

But the home side took the lead on the quarter-hour mark as Shaun Okojie beat Shane Gore.

Wingate saw Tanashe Abrahams hit the post with a header from a deep Luke Ifli cross, but they were back on level terms just past the half-hour mark as Charlie Cole struck via a post.

And they went close to taking the lead early in the second half when Cole hit the woodwork with a header.

The Tanners took the lead with 19 minutes left, though, when Ahmet Rifat scored an own goal, and Sean Cronin headed over at the other end as Wingate pushed for an equaliser to no avail in the closing stages.

Wingate: Gore, Ifil, Eadie, Njie, Cronin, Rifat, Stewart (Laney 79), Hutchings, Cole, Beckles-Richards, Abrahams. Unused subs: Tejan-Sie, Ruff, Manu.

Attendance: 271.

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

School run campaigners surrounded by traffic in NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tottenham remain without injured trio for visit of Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring with team mates Dele Alli (left) and Ben Davies (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

‘Inconsiderate’ Bakerloo closure criticised by Little Venice canal fans

The Little Venice Canalway Cavalcade has attracted big crowds to the area in recent years. Picture: Garry Knight (CC by 2.0)

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tottenham remain without injured trio for visit of Newcastle

#includeImage($article, 225)

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Inconsiderate’ Bakerloo closure criticised by Little Venice canal fans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 4 Burgess Hill Town 4

Ralston Gabriel scored four times for Haringey Borough against Burgess Hill (pic: Tony Gay)

Bostik Premier: Leatherhead 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Son inspires yet another late, late show to help Spurs steal the points off Magpies

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Southern League: Hendon 2 Salisbury City 2

Connor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Saracens stars gear up for start of Six Nations

Saracens Owen Farrell (right) will hope to help England wrestle the Six Nations crown back from Ireland and Rory Best's grasp (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists