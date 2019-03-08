Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 0 Kingstonian 1

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough slipped to a second defeat in as many games as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Kingstonian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jerry Puemo got the only goal of the game in the 35th minute as Boro made it three without a win in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Kingstonian had a few chances in the first half as Pajetet was called into action and took the lead when Louie Theophanous' shot fell to Puemo, who controlled and found the bottom corner.

Haringey made a strong start to the second half and hit the crossbar early on but could not find an equaliser.

Tom Loizou's side take on Cray Wanderers at home in the FA Cup in their next game.

Haringey Borough: Pajetat, Ismail, Demitriou, Djassi-Sambu, Alexandrou, Stone, Ademiluyi, Aresti, Onokwai, Akinola, Solomo