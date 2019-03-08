Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 2 East Thurrock United 0

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough 2 East Thurrock United 0

Haringey Borough continued their strong start to the season with a convincing 2-0 home victory over East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Anthos Solomou gave his side the lead after just ten minutes when he raced onto a through ball before finishing in the bottom corner.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Pajetet was called into action shortly after the half-hour mark but Borough went ahead again before half-time through Georgios Aresti.

The midfielder picked up the ball in his own half before surging forward to find the top corner via a deflection.

Pajetet made another excellent save in the second half but the home side saw out the victory.

Tom Loizou's side sit second in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division table having won five and lost one of their games.

They take on Cray Wanderers in their next league match on September 14.