Isthmian League: Haringey Borough win, Romford draw, while Hornchurch, Wingate and Barking suffer defeats

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough continued their impressive start to the new Isthmian Premier League season as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Brightlingsea Regent.

Goals from Georgios Aresti, Alfred Bawling and Roman Michael-Percil sealed the three points for Tom Loizou’s men as they moved up to second in the league table with four wins from their opening five fixtures.

League rivals Hornchurch fell to a 2-0 defeat at Kingstonian as they continue to struggle with a number of injury problems.

Two second-half goals from Tom Kavanagh and Kadell Daniel sealed the three points for the K’s and left the Urchins with nothing to show for their efforts.

Elsewhere, Wingate & Finchley’s good run of form was brought to an end as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Horsham.

Tommy Tejan-Sie helped the Blues take the lead but they were pegged back by a brace from Rob O’Toole who guided his side to victory at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

In the Isthmian North Romford were held to a 1-1 draw by Grays Athletic despite taking an early lead and creating a bundle of good chances.

Striker Lee Newton opened the scoring in the 16th minute of play but Joseph Agunbiade equalised on the stroke of half-time at the Parkside Stadium.

Boro then missed a penalty and a number of other chances meaning they only left with a point.

Barking lost 2-1 to FC Romania in the Isthmian South Central despite much like Romford taking an early lead.

The Blues found the net through new signing Dominic Green in the eighth minute of play but Adrian Hurdubei levelled the score just before half-time.

Narcis Filip then sealed the victory for the visitors in the 84th minute of the match.