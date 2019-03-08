Isthmian League: Haringey Borough 1 Margate 0

Romoluwa Akinola's deflected first half strike handed Haringey Borough all three points in the Isthmian Premier League against Margate at Coles Park.

Akinola struck right before the half-time whistle to end a run of three league games without a win for Tom Loizou's side.

The first opportunity of the game fell to Haringey when Jorge Djassi-Sambu tried his luck from outside the box but his effort flew well wide.

On 16 minutes, Borough had a chance to take the lead when Anthos Solomou went close to getting on the end of Anthony McDonald's cross only for a challenge to put him off, with the Haringey fans' appeals for a penalty coming to nothing.

Two minutes later came the best chance of the game when McDonald went through on goal and tried to trick the keeper with a dummy, only to get it badly wrong, allowing Joseph Tupper to collect.

Margate then went close to getting the first goal of the game through Elliot Reeves, whose low strike from the right-hand side of the box was stopped well by Valery Pajetat.

Adem Ramadan then had a go from outside the box for the away side on 23 minutes, with his strike flying just over the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Coby Rowe was left needing treatment after accidentally clashing with referee George Warren but returned to the pitch with applause from the home fans.

Just after the half-hour mark, Rakim Richards went close with a header from a corner which was tipped round the post by Tupper.

But Tom Loizou's side did take the lead right before the half-time whistle when Akinola's shot took a wicket deflection into the bottom left corner to beat a helpless Tupper.

Haringey went close to doubling their advantage eight minutes after the restart when Richards headed Dimitrios Froxylias' free-kick towards goal, which fell just wide.

On the hour mark, Djassi-Sambu had an effort from distance saved before Pajetat was forced to beat away a curling strike from Ramadan at the other end.

Daniel Johnson then poked an effort wide for Margate as they looked for an equaliser.

But Haringey went agonisingly close to making it two on 66 minutes when Rowe's curling free-kick smacked the post.

Margate should have made it 1-1 when Borough somehow managed to clear off the line from Jack Richards' strike on 78 minutes.

Though ten minutes later, Borough again went close from a free-kick as Tupper tipped Froxylias' free-kick round the post.

Pajetat produced a magnificent save to deny Kudus Oyenuga in added time as Haringey held on for all the three points.

Haringey Borough: Pajetat, Kisity, Demetriou, Stone, Richards, Rowe, Froxylias, Djassi-Sambu, Solomou, Akinola, McDonald

Margate: Tupper, Abnett, Porter, Prestedge, Johnson, Essuman, Ramadan, Stewart, Reeves, Leightohn, Richards

Attendance: 457