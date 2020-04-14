Search

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson unsure on whether next season will happen

PUBLISHED: 14:05 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 14 April 2020

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Romaluwa Akinola of Haringey in the Isthmian Premier. Picture: PA

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson admits he does not know whether there will be a next season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs in leagues at step three to six of the National League system saw all their results from this season expunged because of the pandemic, meaning there is no promotion or relegation taking place.

Government restrictions are still in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 and Robinson says it is too early to start planning for the next campaign.

Speaking to the D&K Straight Talking Reposs Non League Show, he said: “We don’t know when next season is going to start. We don’t know if there’s going to be a next season.

“People have been saying to me October, maybe November. I sincerely hope it will be before then because I think we’ll lose all our impetus for the game.

“If it is then, we’ve got to decide what sort of season we can have.

“Can we get a 38-match programme into the weeks that are available? Do we go to the end of May for instance?

“There’s so many decisions that have to be made that then have to be ratified through the FA Council and sometimes through stakeholders.

“I’d love to say that we can have a full season but I can’t guarantee it and it would be foolish of me to say that we will.”

The decision to expunge all results at steps three to six was met with disagreement by many clubs, with over 100 signing a letter to the Football Association asking for it to be reconsidered.

But Robinson insists the league acted properly in voting for the season to be declared null and void.

“A lot people, particularly on social media, they put their own thoughts first and they just think we’ve made a decision off the top of our heads,” he added.

“Well we haven’t. We’ve spent hours and hours considering in board meetings and video conferences.

“Ever since I’ve been chairman I’ve gone by one sort of maxim, we will never please all the people all the time. There’s no way we can possibly please all those people.

“If we apply our league rule correctly, we expunge all their records. For me, we’ve acted completely correctly.”

