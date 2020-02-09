Haringey Borough fall to defeat at high-flying Horsham

Tom Loizou manager of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Horsham 2 Haringey Borough 0

Haringey Borough are now winless in four Isthmian Premier Division fixtures as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to high-flying Horsham.

A goal in each half from Lee Harding and Greg Cundle sealed the three points for The Hornets at The Camping World Community Stadium.

The hosts were on their way thanks to Lee Harding's opportunistic strike after he hit home following visiting goalkeeper Jonathan Miles' fumble out in the 14th minute.

Horsham secured the win in the second half when Greg Cundle finished emphatically from Jack Brivio's cut back in the 76th minute.

The Hornets then had a chance to make it 3-0 as they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of injury time, but Rob O'Toole saw his effort well saved by Miles, who dived the right way to push away.

Horsham: Bentley, Mills (Shelley 75), Sparks, Kelly, Merchant, Miles, Brivio, Dawson (Harris 83), Smith (O'Toole 78), Cundle, Harding.

Unused subs: Charman and Roberts.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Ismail (Ademiluyi 74), Kisitu, Richards, Djasso-Sambu, Durojaiye, Michael-Percil, Akinola, Solomou, Regis (Alexandrou 63), McDonald (Akindayini 81).

Unused subs: Pajetet and Bessadi.