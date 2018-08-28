Youngster Dutton impresses in Urchins win over Hashtag United

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Friendly: AFC Hornchurch 3 Hashtag United 1

AFC Hornchurch sealed a 3-1 win over Thurlow Nunn First Division South league leaders Hashtag United in a friendly at Bridge Avenue.

The Urchins used the fixture to rotate their squad and hand chances to a number of youngsters including the impressive Sonny Dutton who netted a brace.

Dutton opened the scoring as he fired home from 25 yards in the 24th minute before the Urchins saw former defender Jamie Hursit come off the bench eight minutes later for United after departing the club earlier in the day.

In the 67th minute Dutton grabbed his second of the match as he slotted home from the spot after being awarded a penalty to make it 2-0.

Three minutes the visitors clawed one back from a superb free-kick before the Urchins put salt in the wounds in the 92nd minute as they netted a third to seal the win.