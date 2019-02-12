Search

Seventh heaven for Highgate Albion thirds after latest win

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 February 2019

Highgate Albion players face the camera (pic: John Eager).

Archant

Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three: Roving Reporters Reserves 0 Highgate Albion thirds 3

Highgate Albion thirds closed the gap on Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three leaders Zenit St Whetstone Reserves to four points with a 3-0 victory at Roving Reporters Reserves at the weekend.

John Eager’s team went into the contest on a six-game winning streak and managed to extend it on the road.

Albion’s manager was actually absent because he had to attend a family event, but Jamie King, David Glaude and Gareth Brooks stepped up in his absence to run the side.

The opener at Enfield Playing Fields arrived from an unlikely source when Luke Morgan got on the end of an excellent Jamie King cross to head home the first for Highgate.

It was 2-0 when player-coach for the day Glaude produced a goal of the season contender with his 10th effort of the campaign.

Again vice-captain King was involved and his peach of a cross found Glaude, who scored with an overhead kick to double Albion’s advantage.

The game and scoring was wrapped up when substitute Robert Taylor set up Craig Gorrie, and he provided a fine finish to secure all three points.

Man of the match went to Sam Bryan, who put in a top performance at centre back and on top of this went on the odd crazy run forward.

Next up for Highgate’s third-team is the quarter-final of the Junior Cup against title foes Zenit St Whetstone Reserves at their St Aloysius Sports Ground home.

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge's ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Onese Power: Inquest re-launches two decades after motorcyclist's death

Father-of-three Onese Power, who died in August 1997. Picture: Ann Power

