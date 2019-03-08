Search

More success for Highgate Albion

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2019

Charlie Mason (left) put in a man of the match performance with his first start in two months, Lee Rosamond (centre) returned to the side with a goal and Craig Gorrie scored his 10th of the season in the 2-0 win (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

The latest news from the teams playing at St Aloysius Sports Ground

Highgate Albion sent out a warning to their rivals in the Barnet Sunday Football League Premier Division with a big win last time out.

The first-team, which play at St Aloysius Sports Ground, thrashed Continental 8-2 at the weekend to move within seven points of AC Medz.

It sets up an intriguing end to the campaign with Albion still in with a shout of securing a memorable treble.

Substitutes Erik Sowonola and Excellence Muhemba made a difference with the duo coming on and grabbing a brace each.

Brandon McKenna, Tage Kennedy, Anton Johnson and Glenn Garner were also on target in the 8-2 success.

Highgate remain second in the table, but with 23 points to their name and only seven off AC Medz.

The Premier Division pace-setters have played two games more than Albion though, so everything is still to play for.

Highgate are next in action on Sunday and take on title rivals Medz in the last-eight of the Barnet Sunday Football League Senior Cup.

Albion’s third-team were also successful last weekend after they won 2-0 at Hendonians in Division Three.

The visitors opened the scoring when Alan Callaghan beat three defenders and crossed in for Lee Rosamond to score.

Despite the windy and tricky conditions, Highgate’s back four remained dogged and were not able to let the opposition back into the game.

Albion eventually wrapped up the win when Rosamond sent Craig Gorrie through and he scored his 10th goal of the campaign to clinch the points.

Results elsewhere mean the title is in Highate’s hands after AFC Oakwood held leaders Zenit St.Whetstone Reserves to a goalless draw.

The third-team are back on home turf this Sunday for the visit of Arnos Rangers., who are 10th in the table.

More success for Highgate Albion

Charlie Mason (left) put in a man of the match performance with his first start in two months, Lee Rosamond (centre) returned to the side with a goal and Craig Gorrie scored his 10th of the season in the 2-0 win (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

